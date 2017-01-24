There is no custom code to display.

School Choice on Howell & Yarbrough

Lauren Hopson at school board meeting
It’s “School Choice week” in Tennessee and across the nation, timely since we are awaiting the confirmation of President Trump’s pick for Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, who has been an ardent proponent of school choice. We are taking a look at the issue in Knox County and Tennessee and are talking with folks on both sides of the issue. First, we sit down with Lauren Hopson, President of the Knox County Education Association. She says school choice involves cherry picking students from public schools, and hurts the schools and students left behind.

We talk with supporters of School Choice on Wednesday

