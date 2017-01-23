Three Killed in Weekend Crashes

There was a pair of fatal crashes Saturday.

Two were killed when they lost control on the exit ramp from Pellissippi Parkway to Oak Ridge Highway and hit a tree. Officials say 24-year-olds Maximiliano and Xiomara Morquecho were killed. Investigators say speed was a factor in the crash.

I-40 East was shutdown for a time for a fatal accident near Papermill Drive around 11:30 p.m. Officials say a black Nissan was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control, and struck a Ford Taurus.

Investigators say the driver of the Ford, 18-year-old Christian Hernando-Castillo, fled. He’s charged with leaving the scene of an accident, no proof of insurance, and no license. The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene.