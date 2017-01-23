There is no custom code to display.

Four Arrested After Blount Co Standoff

Four people were arrested Saturday after a standoff with deputies in Blount County.

19-year-old Taylor Perkins and three juveniles were taken into custody at a residence on Alnwick Boulevard. Investigators say all four are facing drug charges. The ages of the juveniles are 17, 16, and 15.

Officials say the 17-year-old escaped a Chattanooga detention facility two weeks ago. Deputies responded when they learned the teen was at the Alnwick residence.

Officials say he has made threats to officers in the past and was possibly in possession of multiple guns and narcotics. Investigators say one by one, the four individuals came out, but it was after 10 a.m. before all four individuals were in custody, more than an hour after negotiations began.

