Alcoa Highway is closed due to a sinkhole between Pellissippi Parkway and Topside Road, according to the Alcoa Police Department.

Police reported the sinkhole just before 8:00 a.m. Monday. They say it is unknown how long the roadway will be closed. Officers tell our TV-Partner Local 8 News that the sinkhole is in the northbound lanes of Alcoa Highway and slowly moving into the southbound lanes.