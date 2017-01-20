EVENT DETAILS

Ready to make those home and garden upgrade dreams a reality? Then we’ll see YOU at the Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show!

39th Annual Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show Presented by ORNL Federal Credit Union

February 3-5, 2017

Knoxville Convention Center

Meet with exceptional indoor and outdoor design experts, learn tips from DIY Network celebrities and finish those home projects you’ve been putting off for too long! Stroll through grand gardens, meet with top vendors specializing in landscape design to kitchen remodels and more.

You don’t want to miss the pros on the How-To Stage, presented by DIY Network. See Mark Bowe, host of DIY Network’s Barnwood Builders along with interior designer and real estate duo Lex and Alana LeBlanc of HGTV’s Listed Sisters.

Visit dogwoodhouseandgarden.com for schedules and a list of participating exhibitors.