KPD Searching for Elderly Man

Posted on

Richard E. GattisKnoxville Police are searching for an elderly man with dementia. 65-year-old Richard E. Gattis was reported missing Tuesday from his home on Bellaire Avenue.

He is described as white, about 5’11, 150 lbs. Gattis has grey hair and green eyes.

Family says he has wandered off before, but usually returns on his own. Officers have checked all of his frequented locations, but still can’t find him.

Officials say it is possible he may be with someone the family is not aware of. Gattis does not have a cell phone or vehicle.

If anyone has seen Mr. Gattis or is aware of his location they are asked to call the Knoxville Police Department’s crime information line at 865-215-7212 or 911.

