Suspect Hunted After Fire & Theft at Business in Hawkins Co.

Hawkins County officials have named a burglary suspect after responding to a theft and fire at a Rogersville business. Authorities were called to a fire at Express Hauling on Highway 70N Sunday. The garage, which reportedly held three dump trucks, was a total loss. Officers also learned that a pick-up truck, snap-on toolbox, and a large amount of tools were stolen from the scene. Authorities say they found the stolen truck and other items at the home of 35-year-old Brandon Lee West on Taylor Road, but he wasn’t there.

They’re asking anyone with information about West to call Hawkins County authorities at 423-272-4848

