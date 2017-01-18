There is no custom code to display.

Haslam Proposes Hikes in Gas Tax & Registration, Cuts in Grocery Tax

Governor Bill Haslam is proposing a series of tax increases and cuts as part of a plan to fund transportation projects across the state. The governor’s plan includes a gas tax hike of 7 cents a gallon for gas and 12 cents a gallon for diesel. Those who are environmentally conscious don’t get a pass, though. The Improve Act adds an annual road user fee for electric vehicles and increases charges on cars that use alternative fuels. The proposal also adds a 3 percent charge to rental cars and increases vehicle registration fees by 5 dollars a year for the average vehicle.

Officials with the governor’s administration expect these changes to cost the average driver $4 a month, to bring in about 278 million new dollars to fund 296 projects in all 95 counties.

To seemingly make it all more palatable, he is also proposing cutting the grocery tax by another 0.5 percent and the Hall income tax by 1.5 percent this year and another 1.5 percent next year. Legislation requires that the Hall Tax be completely eliminated by 2022, but Haslam says no schedule was ever specified.

The Governor discussed the plan with Hallerin Hilton Hill of NewsTalk 98.7.

 

 

