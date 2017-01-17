There is no custom code to display.

Life in Prison for Peddling Meth

methA Georgia man faces a sentence of life in prison on methamphetamine distribution charges.

A news release from the U.S. District attorney in eastern Tennessee says 59-year-old James Hedelsky of Bartow County, Georgia, received the life sentence for the conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He was convicted after a trial in September.

The release says Hedelsky’s life sentence was based on prior criminal history, including several felony drug convictions, manslaughter, assault and possession of a gun while committing a crime.

The sentence also accounts for possessing a gun during conduct relevant to the methamphetamine charges.

U.S. District Judge Travis R. McDonough handed down the sentence late last week.

