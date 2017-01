Ten busted in a prostitution sting in Blount County Friday night. Eight women were arrested charged with prostitution. Two men were charged for promotion of prostitution.

Blount County Investigators say they worked with the FBI to make the bust at an area hotel. The age of the women arrested ranged from 22 to 49 years old.

Officials say some of the individuals were tied to actual prostitution businesses in Knoxville. Court dates and bond amounts have not yet been set for the individuals.