Rezoning & Diversity in Knox Co. Schools

Knox County School officials are holding meetings on rezoning middle schools, with two new schools scheduled to open in 2018. There are challenges, especially in East Knox County, where some parents are upset about long bus rides, while others are concerned about the possibility of re-segregation. There is a complaint looming with the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights over the construction of a new Gibbs Middle School. Rev. John Butler with the Knoxville chapter of the NAACP says, if diversity is the goal, it can’t be achieved by busing only African American students to schools in someone else’s community.

