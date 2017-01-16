There is no custom code to display.

Rezoning & Diversity in Knox Co. Schools

Posted on

school

Knox County School officials are holding meetings on rezoning middle schools, with two new schools scheduled to open in 2018. There are challenges, especially in East Knox County, where some parents are upset about long bus rides, while others are concerned about the possibility of re-segregation. There is a complaint looming with the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights over the construction of a new Gibbs Middle School. Rev. John Butler with the Knoxville chapter of the NAACP says, if diversity is the goal, it can’t be achieved by busing only African American students to schools in someone else’s community.

LISTEN TO THE STORY

 

Headlines

Weather

  • Forecast
  • Currents
  • Planner

What's happening

Schmoozapalooza

Schmoozapalooza

Catch the wave and expand your network by exhibiting your business at the Knoxville Chamber’s Schmoozapalooza.

Project Help

Project Help

Warm a heart and warm a home this winter by giving to Project Help.

Real Estate Industry Awards

Real Estate Industry Awards

NewsTalk is proud to sponsor the 11th Annual Commercial Real Estate Industry Awards Breakfast benefiting the March of Dimes.

Chocolatefest

Chocolatefest

Chocolatefest is a truly SWEET event benefiting Knoxville’s Ronald McDonald House.