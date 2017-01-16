KPD Investigating Body in Car

Knoxville Police are investigating a body found behind the wheel of a car on Minnesota Avenue. Just before noon Sunday, officers found the unresponsive male in a parking lot.

He was slumped over in the driver’s seat of a white Cadillac. Neighbors say the car had been parked there since the night before.

Officials say they have a tentative identification, but are awaiting until they notify next of kin. Investigators no injuries or evidence of foul play were apparent at the scene. The investigation to determine the cause of death is on-going.