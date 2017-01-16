There is no custom code to display.

KPD Investigating Body in Car

Posted on

Knoxville Police are investigating a body found behind the wheel of a car on Minnesota Avenue. Just before noon Sunday, officers found the unresponsive male in a parking lot.

He was slumped over in the driver’s seat of a white Cadillac. Neighbors say the car had been parked there since the night before.

Officials say they have a tentative identification, but are awaiting until they notify next of kin. Investigators no injuries or evidence of foul play were apparent at the scene. The investigation to determine the cause of death is on-going.

Headlines

Weather

  • Forecast
  • Currents
  • Planner

What's happening

Schmoozapalooza

Schmoozapalooza

Catch the wave and expand your network by exhibiting your business at the Knoxville Chamber’s Schmoozapalooza.

Project Help

Project Help

Warm a heart and warm a home this winter by giving to Project Help.

Real Estate Industry Awards

Real Estate Industry Awards

NewsTalk is proud to sponsor the 11th Annual Commercial Real Estate Industry Awards Breakfast benefiting the March of Dimes.

Chocolatefest

Chocolatefest

Chocolatefest is a truly SWEET event benefiting Knoxville’s Ronald McDonald House.