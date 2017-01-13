There is no custom code to display.

Hostage Situation Ends Peacefully

Posted on

robert-foremanOak ridge police say a man surrendered peacefully after holding a 9-year-old girl hostage Thursday night.

The initial call came into the Oak Ridge Police Department as a family disturbance at 6:20 p.m.on Norton Road. When officers approached, officials say 36-year-old Robert Foreman barricaded himself in the residence with the girl. Officials say Foreman then armed himself with a rifle and threatened the officers, refusing to come out of the home.

Tactical personnel responded and established communication with the suspect. Crisis negotiators spoke with Foreman for a little over an hour before he surrendered peacefully at 8:00 p.m. He was taken into custody and the child was found unharmed inside the residence.

Foreman, who was taken to the Anderson County Detention Facility charged with aggravated assault. The suspect’s relationship to the girl is unclear.

