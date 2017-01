Two people were injured in a wreck on Middlebrook Pike early Thursday morning. It was a little after 3:30 a.m. a Jeep Wrangler stalled out in the road near Bennett Place.

The driver got out to investigate. That’s when a second vehicle rear-ended the Jeep. Both drivers taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Jeep had a serious head injury. The other driver had minor injuries to his face and was released Thursday morning.

Middlebrook Pike was shutdown for a time as officers worked the scene.