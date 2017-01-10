There is no custom code to display.

TBI Investigating Sevierville Cold Case

composite
Composite Sketch of Suspect

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for help solving a Sevierville murder from two years ago.

Officials say 71-year-old Donald Lawton was badly beaten and hit by a vehicle during a robbery at the Great Smokies Flea Market in December 2015. Lawton later died from his injuries.

Investigators say surveillance video captured the two persons of interest. A composite sketch of one of the individuals was developed.

There has not been an arrest in this case and the TBI is urging anyone with information about the individuals in the video, or the case in general, to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

View the Surveillance Video HERE.

