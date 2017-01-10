WHAT IS IT
Catch the wave and expand your network by exhibiting your business at the Knoxville Chamber’s Schmoozapalooza!
This luau-themed bash-in-the-name-of-business provides a fun and casual atmosphere to market your business to more than 700 local business people.
EVENT DETAILS
- March 2, 2017
- 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Knoxville Expo Center
Exhibits in the tabletop expo are $200 for Knoxville Chamber members and $300 for non-members. Visit www.knoxvillechamber.com to reserve your table today!