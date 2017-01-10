There is no custom code to display.

Schmoozapalooza

WHAT IS IT

Catch the wave and expand your network by exhibiting your business at the Knoxville Chamber’s Schmoozapalooza!

This luau-themed bash-in-the-name-of-business provides a fun and casual atmosphere to market your business to more than 700 local business people.

EVENT DETAILS

  • March 2, 2017
  • 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Knoxville Expo Center

Exhibits in the tabletop expo are $200 for Knoxville Chamber members and $300 for non-members. Visit www.knoxvillechamber.com to reserve your table today!

What's happening

Catch the wave and expand your network by exhibiting your business at the Knoxville Chamber’s Schmoozapalooza.

Project Help

Warm a heart and warm a home this winter by giving to Project Help.

Real Estate Industry Awards

NewsTalk is proud to sponsor the 11th Annual Commercial Real Estate Industry Awards Breakfast benefiting the March of Dimes.

Chocolatefest

Chocolatefest is a truly SWEET event benefiting Knoxville’s Ronald McDonald House.