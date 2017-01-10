There is no custom code to display.

Possible World Record Buck Passes First Hurdle

stephen-rack1-9-17A World Record Buck may have been downed in Sumner County. Officials with the TWRA say a 47-point buck was taken during the Muzzleloader Season by 26-year-old Stephen Tucker of Gallatin.

Officials spent Monday scoring the deer, at 312 and 3/8th’s. As it stands the “Tennessee Tucker Buck” as it’s been called will break the world record which was a score 307 5/8th’s.

“I have truly been blessed and I am very thankful,” Tucker said after learning the rack’s score. “I have had a lot of phones calls and questions and have tried to be patient waiting through the process. I am very appreciative to my family, friends, and the TWRA, especially Capt. Dale Grandstaff, who has led me through the process. I believe he has been as excited about it as I have.”

Tucker made his harvest from about 40 yards. It came on a land that his family has leased to farm for the past 40 years.

The certification process will now await another step as a pending world record. Another panel of Boone and Crockett scorers will again take measurements at the awards banquet in 2019.

 

