KPD Trying to ID Robbery Suspect

Knoxville Police are seeking help identifying an armed robbery suspect. The crime happened at the Thumbs Up Exxon on Magnolia Avenue just before 10:00 p.m. on New Years Day.

Investigators say a man who had just won $200 from a lottery ticket was robbed at gunpoint as he was getting back into his car. After handing over the money the suspect fled on foot running towards Cherry Street. The victim was not injured.

The suspect was described as a black male in his early to mid 20’s, light skin with a mustache. The suspect was wearing a dark hoody.

If you know or can identify this person or have information about this crime, you’re asked to call the Knoxville Police Department’s crime information line at 865-215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous.