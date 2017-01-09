There is no custom code to display.

TN Supreme Court in Knoxville Tuesday

(AP) – Tennessee’s Supreme Court is heading to Knoxville to hear arguments in four cases.

A news release said court will be in session Tuesday in Knoxville.

One case will decide whether someone who won a judicial election but hasn’t taken office yet acts as a state officer or employee in making administrative staffing provisions. The case also deals with whether a judicial administrative assistant is an at-will employee.

Another case deals with whether the Court of Criminal Appeals erred in finding that trial evidence wasn’t sufficient to support a man’s conviction for aggravated stalking.

A third case addresses trusts and arbitration.

The final case deals with attorney discipline.

