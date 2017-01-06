There is no custom code to display.

Man Accused of Dismembering Parents Extradited to Knox Co.

Posted on

joel-guy-jr

The man accused of murdering and dismembering his parents in West Knox County is being extradited back to Knox County Friday. Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office say 28-year-old Joel Michael Guy Jr. is charged in the gruesome murders that happened just after Thanksgiving. Detectives say they found the mutilated remains of 55-year-old Lisa Guy and 61-year-old Joel Guy Sr. in separate vats of homemade acid throughout their Goldenview Lane home. Their son was arrested in Louisiana several days after the crime, but is expected back in Knox County Friday, where he will be held on a $2 million bond.

Headlines

Weather

  • Forecast
  • Currents
  • Planner

What's happening

Real Estate Industry Awards

Real Estate Industry Awards

NewsTalk is proud to sponsor the 11th Annual Commercial Real Estate Industry Awards Breakfast benefiting the March of Dimes.

Chocolatefest

Chocolatefest

Chocolatefest is a truly SWEET event benefiting Knoxville’s Ronald McDonald House.

Knoxville Ice Bears

Knoxville Ice Bears

Check out the Knoxville Ice Bears at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum! Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

Start training for the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon: participate in the marathon, the half-marathon, team relay, 5K or Covenant Kids’ Run!