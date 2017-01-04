Burglary Suspect Linked to Several Crimes

A man suspected in nearly a dozen burglaries was caught red handed. On December 26th officers responded to the Free Service Tire on Cherry Street for an alarm call.

When police arrived the front door had been shattered. 61-year-old Randall Malenich was found hiding behind a stack of tires. Officials say he was taken into custody without incident.

Since they picked him up investigators say they’ve linked Malenich to nine other burglaries. He’s facing 10 counts of burglary and two of felony theft.

Investigators say the businesses victimized include, but are not limited to:

Animal Medical on Magnolia Avenue

Turner Orthodontics on Capital Drive

Jamon’s BBQ on Magnolia Avenue

Carr’s Rug Cleaning on Sutherland Avenue

Gentry’s Trailways on Mitchell Street

Meyer’s Logistics on Hoitt Avenue

Free Service Tire on Cherry Street

Kustom Stitch on Magnolia Avenue

Malenich had just been released on parole in November.