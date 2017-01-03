There is no custom code to display.

One Person Injured in Shooting

Posted on

police-car-blue-lights

One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting on Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. Knoxville police say officers were called to a crime scene on at 2461 MLK Blvd. around 3:30 p.m. Witnesses say a black male was shot by another black male in the parking lot. Other reports from the scene indicate the victim drove away from the scene, and sought help at a gas station about a block away. He has been taken to the hospital for treatment. No word yet on the severity of his injuries.

 

 

 

Headlines

Weather

  • Forecast
  • Currents
  • Planner

What's happening

Real Estate Industry Awards

Real Estate Industry Awards

NewsTalk is proud to sponsor the 11th Annual Commercial Real Estate Industry Awards Breakfast benefiting the March of Dimes.

Chocolatefest

Chocolatefest

Chocolatefest is a truly SWEET event benefiting Knoxville’s Ronald McDonald House.

Knoxville Ice Bears

Knoxville Ice Bears

Check out the Knoxville Ice Bears at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum! Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

Start training for the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon: participate in the marathon, the half-marathon, team relay, 5K or Covenant Kids’ Run!