Shoney’s Super Kid

We’ve teamed up with participating Knoxville Area Shoney’s Restaurants and JACO Limousines for Shoney’s Super Kid!

We want to make students who don’t usually get recognized for scholastic or athletic abilities feel extra special for a day.

Shoney’s Super Kids will get a trendy and educational ride provided by JACO Limousines from their school to the NewsTalk 98.7 studios in the afternoon to do a radio interview with Hallerin Hilton Hill. Then they will be driven to Shoney’s to eat dinner with up to three friends and a Knox County Schools representative and then finally back to their school. 

Each month, Knoxville Area Shoney’s and partnering Knox County Schools will select a winning child to spotlight and reward.

