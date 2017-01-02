2017 REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY AWARDS BREAKFAST
NewsTalk is proud to sponsor the 11th Annual Commercial Real Estate Industry Awards Breakfast. The presenting sponsor is Southeast Bank and proceeds go to the March of Dimes. Each year this event honors developers in the real estate industry who have made a significant impact on the landscape of Knoxville and the surrounding communities. The 2017 event will honor Tennessee Valley Title as they have played an anchor role in the commercial real estate industry in Knoxville for so many years. Josh Flory will Emcee and Hallerin Hilton Hill will be the featured mission speaker at the event.
- Thursday, January 19, 2017
- Cherokee Country Club
MARCH OF DIMES
Over 11 years this event committee and the Commercial Real Estate Committee has raised in excess of $200,000 to support the research needed to fight to end prematurity. Prematurity is the #1 killer of babies.
March of Dimes is the leading non profit organization for pregnancy and baby health. With chapters nationwide, the March of Dimes works to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth and infant mortality.
PAST HONOREES
Jim Bush, Johnson & Galyon
Chuck Griffin, Barber McMurry
Sam Furrow, Furrow Services
Maribel Koella, NAI Knoxville
Doug Horne, Horne Properties
Joe Hollingsworth, Hollingsworth Companies
David Dewhirst, Dewhirst Properties
Bud Cullom, Jim Harrison, Mike McGuffin, CHM Properties
Randy Massey, The Massey Group
Joe Fielden, JA Fielden Group