There is no custom code to display.

Real Estate Industry Awards

Posted on

2017 REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY AWARDS BREAKFAST

NewsTalk is proud to sponsor the 11th Annual Commercial Real Estate Industry Awards Breakfast. The presenting sponsor is Southeast Bank and proceeds go to the March of Dimes. Each year this event honors developers in the real estate industry who have made a significant impact on the landscape of Knoxville and the surrounding communities. The 2017 event will honor Tennessee Valley Title as they have played an anchor role in the commercial real estate industry in Knoxville for so many years. Josh Flory will Emcee and Hallerin Hilton Hill will be the featured mission speaker at the event.

  • Thursday, January 19, 2017
  • Cherokee Country Club

mod-logo

MARCH OF DIMES

Over 11 years this event committee and the Commercial Real Estate Committee has raised in excess of $200,000 to support the research needed to fight to end prematurity. Prematurity is the #1 killer of babies.

March of Dimes is the leading non profit organization for pregnancy and baby health. With chapters nationwide, the March of Dimes works to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth and infant mortality. 

mod

PAST HONOREES

Jim Bush, Johnson & Galyon

Chuck Griffin, Barber McMurry

Sam  Furrow, Furrow Services

Maribel Koella, NAI Knoxville

Doug Horne, Horne Properties

Joe Hollingsworth, Hollingsworth Companies

David Dewhirst, Dewhirst Properties

Bud Cullom, Jim Harrison, Mike McGuffin, CHM Properties

Randy Massey, The Massey Group

Joe Fielden, JA Fielden Group

Headlines

Weather

  • Forecast
  • Currents
  • Planner

What's happening

Real Estate Industry Awards

Real Estate Industry Awards

NewsTalk is proud to sponsor the 11th Annual Commercial Real Estate Industry Awards Breakfast benefiting the March of Dimes.

Chocolatefest

Chocolatefest

Chocolatefest is a truly SWEET event benefiting Knoxville’s Ronald McDonald House.

Knoxville Ice Bears

Knoxville Ice Bears

Check out the Knoxville Ice Bears at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum! Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

Start training for the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon: participate in the marathon, the half-marathon, team relay, 5K or Covenant Kids’ Run!