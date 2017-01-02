Real Estate Industry Awards

MARCH OF DIMES

Over 11 years this event committee and the Commercial Real Estate Committee has raised in excess of $200,000 to support the research needed to fight to end prematurity. Prematurity is the #1 killer of babies.

March of Dimes is the leading non profit organization for pregnancy and baby health. With chapters nationwide, the March of Dimes works to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth and infant mortality.