Zoo Knoxville Attendance Breaks Record

Posted on

gorilla

Maybe it’s baby gorilla glee? For the second year in a row, officials with Zoo Knoxville report record-breaking attendance. As the year ends, zoo officials expect to surpass 473,000 visitors. That’s more than 30K over last year’s numbers, which also broke a record.  To help reach that number, the zoo is offering a special surprise for the 473,000th visitor: a VIP Behind the Scenes tour and a Zoo Knoxville gift box.

They also have a social media giveaway for visitors for a chance to win an annual pass.

