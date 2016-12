A Tennessee girl has died, four years after being caught in the cross-fire of a gang shootout. Keoshia Ford was 13-years-old when she was shot in the head while playing outside in Chattanooga in 2012. The Times Free Press reports Keoshia needed a nurse’s constant care, and that this year, she had just begun to respond to and recognize voices. She died Tuesday at 17 years old.

The then-teen convicted of the shooting was sentenced to 2 years in prison.