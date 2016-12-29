There is no custom code to display.

Scholarship Created in Memory of Slain Cheerleader

A new scholarship has been created at Central High School in honor of the cheerleader and honor student who was killed last month. Police say 16-year-old Emma Jane Walker was fatally shot as she slept in her bed. Her former boyfriend, William Riley Gaul, is charged in her murder. The News Sentinel reports that the school’s health occupation club and the cheerleading team have teamed up to establish the Emma Walker Memorial Scholarship. It would be available to seniors with at least a 3.0 GPA who enroll in a medical or health care related field. Walker wanted to be a neonatal nurse.

Contributions to the Emma Walker Memorial Scholarship fund can be sent to:

Central High School
5321 Jacksboro Pike
Knoxville, TN  37918.

