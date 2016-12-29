A missing Athens man has been found dead and authorities say it was murder. Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation say a property owner found the body of 46-year-old Charles Ray Taylor in a wooded area off Griffith Branch Road in Madisonville Monday.
Taylor was reported missing on Dec. 19.
Missing Man Found Dead in Monroe County
