There is no custom code to display.

Powell Man Charged in 6 Robberies

Posted on

dudley

A Powell man was already charged with three robberies in the city of Knoxville. Now Knox County officials say 38-year-old Dudley Moore has been tied to three more robberies in the county. From late October to early December, officials say Moore robbed 6 businesses. He is also charged with violating the sex offender registry and possession of heroin.

October 24th Dollar General Store  (KCSO)
October 26th Rocky Top Market (KCSO)
November 24th CVS North Broadway (KPD)
November 28th Subway on North Broadway (KPD)
November 30th Shoe Show on Clinton Highway (KPD)
December 5th Shoe Show (KCSO)

Moore is being held on a $25,000 bond.

 

Headlines

Weather

  • Forecast
  • Currents
  • Planner

What's happening

Chocolatefest

Chocolatefest

Chocolatefest is a truly SWEET event benefiting Knoxville’s Ronald McDonald House.

Knoxville Ice Bears

Knoxville Ice Bears

Check out the Knoxville Ice Bears at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum! Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

Start training for the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon: participate in the marathon, the half-marathon, team relay, 5K or Covenant Kids’ Run!

Zoo Knoxville “Wildy Fun”

Zoo Knoxville “Wildy Fun”

Zoo Knoxville is one of the premiere zoological experiences in the southeast. Committed to sharing ‘wildly fun’ experiences that educate and inspire, we feature acres of creative habitats for animal lovers of all ages to explore.