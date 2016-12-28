Powell Man Charged in 6 Robberies

A Powell man was already charged with three robberies in the city of Knoxville. Now Knox County officials say 38-year-old Dudley Moore has been tied to three more robberies in the county. From late October to early December, officials say Moore robbed 6 businesses. He is also charged with violating the sex offender registry and possession of heroin.

October 24th Dollar General Store (KCSO)

October 26th Rocky Top Market (KCSO)

November 24th CVS North Broadway (KPD)

November 28th Subway on North Broadway (KPD)

November 30th Shoe Show on Clinton Highway (KPD)

December 5th Shoe Show (KCSO)

Moore is being held on a $25,000 bond.