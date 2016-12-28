There is no custom code to display.

4 Teens Accused of Vandalizing Maryville Christian School

Four young people are facing charges after a break-in and vandalism at Maryville Christian School. Blount County authorities say on Christmas Eve, suspects poured popcorn oil around the school and threw ice cream treats all over a break room. They also took a small amount of cash from a cup. After another break-in call on Monday, deputies saw four people behind the school. 18-year-old Benjamin Hurley, 19-year-old Wyatt Harper and two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were arrested. Harper is also accused of possessing a marijuana cigarette.

