Actress and Writer Carrie Fisher has Died

Actress and writer Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in “Star Wars,” has died at age 60, her daughter’s publicist says.
Actress and writer Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in “Star Wars,” has died at age 60, her daughter’s publicist says.
Chocolatefest is a truly SWEET event benefiting Knoxville’s Ronald McDonald House.
Check out the Knoxville Ice Bears at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum! Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.
Start training for the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon: participate in the marathon, the half-marathon, team relay, 5K or Covenant Kids’ Run!
Tune in to NewsTalk 98.7 for the chance to win tickets to one of the many Knoxville Symphony Orchestra shows in the 2016-2017 season.
Zoo Knoxville is one of the premiere zoological experiences in the southeast. Committed to sharing ‘wildly fun’ experiences that educate and inspire, we feature acres of creative habitats for animal lovers of all ages to explore.