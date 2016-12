The FBI is asking for help identifying a bank robbery suspect from South East Tennessee. Officers were sent to the First Jackson Bank on Battlecreek Road in Kimball just before 1:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Investigators say a white man in his mid 30’s entered the bank and demanded money. The man fled with cash.

The suspect is described as follows:

White Male

Approximately 5’7” – 5’8”

Medium Build

Light Complexion

Short Blond hair

Small amount of facial hair

Beige Hat

Dark Jacket

Blue Jeans