Police Release Sketch in Cold Case Beating Death Outside Flea Market

Sevierville authorities are asking for help identifying two people wanted for questioning in the beating death of a man nearly a year ago.

Police say 71-year-old Donald Lawton of New Market was severely beaten with a baseball bat and struck by a car during a robbery outside the Great Smokies Craft Fair and Flea Market last December. He died nearly a month later from those injuries. Police have released a sketch and surveillance photos of the suspects, who fled in a vehicle described as a green Ford Contour or Taurus with heavy damage to the driver’s door.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lt. Hinson at (865) 868-1751.