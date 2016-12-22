There is no custom code to display.

Police Release Sketch in Cold Case Beating Death Outside Flea Market

Sevierville authorities are asking for help identifying two people wanted for questioning in the beating death of a man nearly a year ago.

Police say 71-year-old Donald Lawton of New Market was severely beaten with a baseball bat and struck by a car during a robbery outside the Great Smokies Craft Fair and Flea Market last December. He died nearly a month later from those injuries. Police have released a sketch and surveillance photos of the suspects, who fled in a vehicle described as a green Ford Contour or Taurus with heavy damage to the driver’s door.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lt. Hinson at (865) 868-1751.

