Nearly 900 Families Get Payments from My People Fund

Nearly 900 families impacted by the Gatlinburg wildfires have received payments from Dolly’s “My People Fund.” Officials with the Dollywood Foundation say during the 4-day check distribution, payments were passed out to 884 families. The fund provides a $1,000 a month to those whose homes were destroyed in the fires. Officials say donations continue as totals climb to $9.3 million. They promise all of that money will go to affected families. The next payments are scheduled for January 26th and 27th.