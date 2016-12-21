There is no custom code to display.

Nearly 900 Families Get Payments from My People Fund

Posted on

dolly-parton

Nearly 900 families impacted by the Gatlinburg wildfires have received payments from Dolly’s “My People Fund.” Officials with the Dollywood Foundation say during the 4-day check distribution, payments were passed out to 884 families. The fund provides a $1,000 a month to those whose homes were destroyed in the fires. Officials say donations continue as totals climb to $9.3 million. They promise all of that money will go to affected families. The next payments are scheduled for January 26th and 27th.

Headlines

Weather

  • Forecast
  • Currents
  • Planner

What's happening

Chocolatefest

Chocolatefest

Chocolatefest is a truly SWEET event benefiting Knoxville’s Ronald McDonald House.

Knoxville Ice Bears

Knoxville Ice Bears

Check out the Knoxville Ice Bears at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum! Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

Start training for the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon: participate in the marathon, the half-marathon, team relay, 5K or Covenant Kids’ Run!