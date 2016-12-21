There is no custom code to display.

13 year old Knoxville boy charged with first degree murder

Posted on

Knoxville Police arrested a 13 year old boy and charged him with shooting and killing his 12 year old brother Tuesday night.  Officers say the incident happened about 7:15 p.m. near the 2100 block of Needham Lane.  The 13 year old has been charged with first degree murder and is expected to appear in court sometime between now and Friday.  KPD says both boys were students at Northwest Middle School.  Authorities have not said if the parents, who were not home at the time of the shooting, will face any charges.  The boys names and a motive for the shootings have not been released.

