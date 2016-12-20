There is no custom code to display.

Suspects Arrested in Drug Store Robbery

walgreens-suspects
Timothy Lee Bussell – Joshua David Arnwine

A second suspect is in custody for a pharmacy robbery early Tuesday.

Knox County authorities arrested 39-year-old Timothy Lee Bussell. Investigators say Bussell robbed the pharmacy counter at the Walgreens on North Broadway at gunpoint.

Knoxville Police had already arrested the suspected getaway driver 39-year-old Joshua David Arnwine. Arnwine had an outstanding warrant from Alcoa, relating to an armed robbery at the Walmart Sunday.

Both men are facing a charge of Aggravated Robbery.

Knoxville police are trying to identify a man who robbed drug store at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

Investigators say a white male entered the Walgreen’s on North Broadway and robbed the pharmacist of narcotics. The man fled down Washington Pike.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6′ 150 lbs, approximately 30 years of age. He was wearing a blue hooded sweat shirt of jacket with the word Arrow on the front. Dark pants and a brown and white baseball hat.

Any one with information on the crime is asked to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 215-7212.

