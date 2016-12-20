Death Sentence Upheld in Christian Newsom Case

The conviction and death sentence against Lemaricus Davidson have been unanimously upheld by the Tennessee Supreme Court.

He was sentenced to die for his part in the murders of Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom.

Davidson and others abducted the young couple outside a north Knoxville apartment complex in January 2007.

Christian and Newsom were robbed, kidnapped, raped and murdered.

The court ruled evidence found searching Davidson’s house was admissible, despite police unintentionally neglecting to sign the search warrant affidavit.