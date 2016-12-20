There is no custom code to display.

Death Sentence Upheld in Christian Newsom Case

Posted on

lemaricus-davidsonThe conviction and death sentence against Lemaricus Davidson have been unanimously upheld by the Tennessee Supreme Court.

He was sentenced to die for his part in the murders of Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom.

Davidson and others abducted the young couple outside a north Knoxville apartment complex in January 2007.

Christian and Newsom were robbed, kidnapped, raped and murdered.

The court ruled evidence found searching Davidson’s house was admissible, despite police unintentionally neglecting to sign the search warrant affidavit.

 

Headlines

Weather

  • Forecast
  • Currents
  • Planner

What's happening

Chocolatefest

Chocolatefest

Chocolatefest is a truly SWEET event benefiting Knoxville’s Ronald McDonald House.

Knoxville Ice Bears

Knoxville Ice Bears

Check out the Knoxville Ice Bears at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum! Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

Start training for the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon: participate in the marathon, the half-marathon, team relay, 5K or Covenant Kids’ Run!