Shoplifters Chased in West Knox County

Following a chase in West Knox County, which led to numerous crashes, deputies arrested three women for shoplifting.  The incident started Monday afternoon about 12:40 at the Women’s Belk store on Parkside Drive in the Turkey Creek shopping complex.  Deputies say the three suspects, all women, ran from the store when confronted and sped away making contact with multiple officers.  One officer fired a shot into the back of the women’s car.  The chase went west on Parkside Drive causing numerous other vehicles to crash.  The three suspects were taken into custody near Campbell Station road and are facing several charges including aggravated assault, theft, and evading arrest.

 

 

